JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

There was a hint of fall in the air early Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped into the 40s across much of Mid-Michigan. A good bit of sunshine did help temperatures recover pretty well, but highest readings did fall a bit shy of the average, which is now 74-degrees. A few showers popped up during the afternoon, but most of us stayed dry. For the night, the showers and the clouds will fade away as lows early Wednesday morning dip into the upper 40, to low 50-degree range.
The rest of the week is looking delightful. We should see a good bit of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Winds Wednesday will start from the west, and will shift in from the north during the afternoon. Wind speeds will be light and highs will be comfortably in the 70s. Winds will take on a southerly component for Thursday and Friday, so warming will be the trend. Highs Thursday will cruise through the 70s, while Friday’s maximums will be in the 80s.
The weekend should hold a “summery” feel too. We will see at least partly sunny conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Combine the sunshine with a fresh southwesterly wind, and the end result will be high temperatures that will remain in the 80s. Right now it looks like most of us should get through the weekend dry, but a few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know who will have the best chance of seeing raindrops. - JR