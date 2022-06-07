JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Locally heavy downpours resulted in about 2 inches of rain across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area during the wee hours of our Tuesday. Lighter, lingering showers came to an end, and we finally got into some sunshine during the afternoon. With northwesterly winds prevailing for the day, high temperatures only managed to surround the 70-degree mark. Overnight, we will see lots of starlight and lows early Wednesday morning will dip into the 40s.
Bright sunshine early Wednesday morning will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. The trend for the day, however, will be for the clouds to increase. Highs for the day will only manage to fight to near the 70-degree mark on light & variable winds. Our “normal” high temperature is now up to 76-degrees. Some rain will make a move into the state from the west during the afternoon. So while the day will begin dry, it will be ending on a wet note.
Thursday and Friday are looking relatively quiet and comfortable. High temperatures to end the workweek will be in the lower, to middle 70s. Each day will be at least partly sunny, and winds will remain pretty light. A few isolated showers will pop up Thursday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Likewise, Friday may see a few sprinkles develop here & there, but they shouldn’t be a big deal at all. On ABC12 News we'll time out a few more showers headed our way for the weekend. - JR