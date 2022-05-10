JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

We had a little more cloud cover across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but that really didn’t hold temperatures back at all. High temperatures across much of the ABC12 viewing area ranged from the upper 70s, to lower 80s for the most part. Readings along the Lake Huron shoreline were a little bit cooler. Overnight, sky conditions will range from party, to mostly cloudy. Some showers will be possible late as a slow-moving front moves closer to us. Lows tonight will stay in the 60s for the most part.
We’ll have quite a bit of cloud cover again Wednesday. Early in the day, some spotty showers will be possible too. The clouds and showers will come to us from some dying thunderstorm activity across the western Great Lakes. We should see enough sunshine during the day to move our temperatures back up to around the 80-degree mark. Winds will be blowing in from the southeast, so our lakeshore communities will again be a little cooler than everyone else.
We will get back into brighter skies for Thursday and Friday. This will allow temperatures to cruise through the 80s as southerly winds prevail. A cool front will make its way across lower Michigan during the weekend, so temperatures will likely drop back a bit. The front will also bring us another chance of showers. The pattern will develop Saturday afternoon, and continue on through the early parts of our Sunday. We'll tell you if you should cancel your plans on ABC12 News. - JR