JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday began on a frosty note across Mid-Michigan, with many of us again beginning the day in the teens. A good bit of sunshine combined with a light southwesterly wind to help temperatures recover nicely. Highest readings were pretty close to our average of 44.
Temperatures early Wednesday morning will again be below average, but should also be a bit warmer than the previous couple of mornings. Travel conditions across our area will be A-1 all day long. Bright sunshine is expected for much of the day, and southwesterly breezes will remain light.
Travel conditions look good for Thanksgiving Day too. We will probably have our brightest skies in the morning, with clouds increasing through the afternoon. By day's end, some rain showers will be working toward us from the west and southwest. Ahead of the showers, highs will surround the 50-degree mark. We'll let you know if the warmer air will hold through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR