JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

After a couple of rounds of rough & tumble weather Monday, Mother Nature gave us a good opportunity to clean up and dry out Tuesday. With partly sunny skies, temperatures held in the 70s for the better part of the day. And while a few sprinkles popped up during the afternoon, the biggest issue we faced was a frisky westerly wind that got up near 20mph. With clear skies expected overnight, winds will diminish a little bit, and lows early Wednesday morning will settle into the 50s.
The Wednesday through Friday stretch is shaping up very nicely. Bright sunshine is expected for the next couple of days and temperatures will stay in the “comfort zone” – ranging from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. Westerly winds will be a bit frisky again Wednesday, but a kinder, gentler southwesterly breeze is expected Thursday. Some extra cloud cover will move in Friday, but temperatures will climb nonetheless. Highs will range from the middle, to upper 80s as we head into the holiday weekend.
The biggest weather deal we’ll face during the holiday weekend will be a cool front that will settle across lower Michigan Saturday. The front will support some extra cloud cover, and may even bring a few showers. Having said that, don’t cancel any plans you may have made. The rain won’t be day-long, nor very heavy. In fact, some of us won’t see any rain at all. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what to expect behind the front, for the rest of our Labor Day weekend. - JR