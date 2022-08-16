JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday was another comfortable day across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures for the day were right where they should be, ranging from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. While we did begin the day with fair skies, as expected we saw some clouds build for the afternoon. Some of the thicker clouds produced a brief bout of rain. As was the case Monday, the showers and clouds faded away through the evening. Low temperatures overnight will surround the 60-degree mark with lots of starlight.
Mother Nature is going to provide us with an encore performance of Tuesday’s weather, on Wednesday. Bright sunshine early will give way to a build up of clouds during the course of the afternoon. Some of the thicker clouds will again spit out some showers, but as was the case Monday and Tuesday, not everyone will see them. High temperatures Wednesday will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s, on light north-northeasterly breezes.
Some warmer air will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area for the end of the workweek. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will move easily into the 80s. Highs Saturday will again move through the 80s as humidity levels increase a bit. Most of us will stay dry through Saturday morning, but we will have an increasing risk of some rain and thundershowers developing through Saturday afternoon and evening. On ABC12 News we'll have a look at the rain threat for the entire weekend. - JR