JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday turned out to be a pretty decent springtime day across Mid-Michigan. Bright skies early in the day gave temperatures a quick jumpstart. Readings beginning the day in the lower 40s, moved easily into the 60s for the afternoon. Clouds will be increasing across lower Michigan as we head through the night. Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.
Very little, if any, sunshine is expected Wednesday. While some of us may have dry roads for the morning drive, some widespread rain looks to be in order for most of the area from late Wednesday morning, on into the evening. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay may end up with only nuisance-type showers. The central and southern parts of our area may see more than a half-inch of general rainfall. High temperatures for the day will likely be in the middle 50s for the most part.
Some quick warming will be in store for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly sunny skies and a light wind that will shift in from the southwest. High temperatures for the day will make a move back into the 70s. Friday will see those southwesterly winds increase to near 20mph. With partly sunny skies expected, high temperatures will likely top the 80-degree mark in most areas. After that, some thunderstorms will likely fire up Friday night, on into Saturday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what the storms will do to our weekend temperatures. - JR