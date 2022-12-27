JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Travel conditions continued to improve across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, and that trend will continue as warmer air pushes into the region. With mostly cloudy skies holding for the night, temperatures will slowly rise as a frisky south-southwesterly wind continues to prevail.
Wednesday, temperatures will top the freezing mark for the first time in nearly a week. We will see some blue sky, especially during the afternoon - a welcome change from all the gray we've had to deal with lately. South-southwesterly winds will be up at around 15mph, pushing that warmer air into our area.
Even with the return of more cloud cover, the warming won't stop there. Temperatures will cruise through the 40s on Thursday as the brisk south-southwesterly winds continue. A few spots across the ABC12 viewing area may even see the mercury touch 50 on Friday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what holiday travelers will have to face. - JR