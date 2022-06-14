JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Above-average temperatures held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but it wasn’t anything compared to what we have in store for Wednesday. With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a southeasterly wind prevailing, temperatures surrounding the 60-degree mark in the morning, made a run into the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. With mostly fair skies overnight, temperatures will only dip into the 60s early Wednesday morning as winds shift in from the south.
Bright sunshine will combine with southwesterly winds Wednesday, to drive temperatures into the 90s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. Some areas along the Lake Huron shoreline will see highs stay in the 80s. As our temperatures soar, humidity levels will increase too. The end result will be Heat Index readings topping 100-degrees. We have designated Wednesday as an “Alert Day,” as the Heat Index may hold near 100 for several hours.
A weak cool front will move across lower Michigan Wednesday night. The front will support a chance of some scattered showers and thundershowers overnight and into early Thursday morning. While not everyone will see rain, we will all cool down a skosh behind the front. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s, near 80 on Friday, and in the 70s for the weekend. That stretch of weather will be mainly dry, with the best chance of some showers coming on Fathers’ Day. We're tracking more heat headed our way for next week on ABC12 News. - JR