JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Comfortable weather conditions held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday as partly sunny skies combined with very light breezes from the west-southwest. Temperatures early Tuesday morning began in the 50s for the second day in a row. Temperatures for the afternoon spent most of the time in the 70s. With partly cloudy skies expected for the night, lows early Wednesday morning will surround the 60-degree mark, which is right where we should be.
While Wednesday may not turn out to be entirely rain-free, it isn’t going to be a bad day by any means. We should manage to squeeze in a little bit of sunshine early in the day. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a few showers and thundershowers will develop. I’m not expecting anything widespread or heavy. Winds will be light, blowing in from the southwest to west, and highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.
A few more showers will be possible Thursday, but don’t cancel your plans. We will see partly sunny skies at times while scattered, generally light, showers dot the landscape. Winds from the southwest to west will be a little bit stronger – up to around 15mph. Highs for the day will pretty close to our “normal” of 82. After that, it looks like Mother Nature is going to serve up a lovely stretch of weather for Friday and the weekend. We'll have the details for you on ABC12 News. - JR