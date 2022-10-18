JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Mid-Michigan's taste of early winter continued Tuesday as a strong storm system centered over eastern Lake Huron continues to sit and spin. Clouds, frisky winds, near-steady temperatures, and scattered rain/snow showers held across the area for the second day in a row. No major changes are expected overnight as lows settle into the mid-to-upper 30s.
We'll add a third day in a row of clouds, frisky winds, chilly temperatures, and scattered rain/snow showers Wednesday. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s. We will see minor improvements Thursday. Scattered showers will still be possible, but we should manage to squeeze in a little sunshine.
Much bigger improvements are in store for Friday and the weekend. We may see some lingering clouds early Friday, but skies will become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Bright sunshine is also expected for both Saturday and Sunday. During that stretch, winds will hold a southerly component. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what that will mean for our temperatures. - JR