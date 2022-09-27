JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday was another dreary, breezy, chilly, showery day across Mid-Michigan. Our rain totals weren't overly impressive, but our temperatures weren't either. High temperatures stayed in the middle 50s, which is more typical for a late October day, rather than a late-September one. Spotty showers will be fading away overnight as mostly cloudy skies hold. Lows early Wednesday morning will be settling into the lower, to middle 40s.
Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and some lingering, light showers. The trend for the day will be for all of the showers to come to an end. During the afternoon, the clouds will start to break up too. Even if we do manage to see some sunshine, it won't help very much. Northerly breezes will counterbalance any sunshine that breaks through the clouds, so highs will again stay in the 50s.
We will have brighter skies to look forward to for the late-week period. At the same time our skies brighten up, we will see winds shift in off of Lake Huron. While it won't be as warm as a southerly wind, it should be enough to bring some modest warming. Highs should manage to work back through the 60s as we close out the week. On ABC12 News we'll have a look at temperatures through the weekend. - JR