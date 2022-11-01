JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Some clouds and fog lingered across parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning, but patience paid off. As promised, skies cleared out for the afternoon, and temperatures cruised through the 60s. Mostly clear skies are expected to hold overnight, and low temperatures will settle into the middle, to upper 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday should be terrific autumn days as well. Bright sunshine and very light southerly breezes are on tap for Wednesday. Thursday will feature a few more clouds, and stronger south-southwesterly winds. Highs will continue to hold well above our average, which is now 53-degrees.
A little more cloud cover is expected Friday, but we should stay dry. Strong southwesterly winds will drive highs up to around the 70-degree mark. Temperatures for the weekend will continue to run at above-average levels too. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if some rain will accompany the warmer air. - JR