...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

All things considered, we have had a pretty decent stretch of relatively quiet weather. Tuesday was no exception as sunshine and southwesterly winds drove temperatures into the 70s. Overnight, southwesterly winds will continue, but we will also begin a stretch of more active weather. With periods of rain, and a slight chance of a few rumbles, lows will stay in the 50s.

Find your umbrella and keep it handy. It will be quite useful from time-to-time for the next several days. Periods of rain are likely for Wednesday as sustained southwesterly winds increase to around 20mph. There will be stronger gusts. Even with the rain, highs for the day will be in the 60s. As a cold front moves in from the west late, there will be another chance of hearing rumbles.

We may see a little bit of sunshine make a return for Thursday and Friday, but you'll still want to keep your umbrella nearby. Scattered showers will be possible each day as brisk westerly winds drive much cooler air in across the lakes. High temperatures will retreat through the 50s as we close out the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if you'll need your umbrella for the weekend too. - JR

