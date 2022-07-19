JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Temperatures cruised through the 80s and into the 90s Tuesday afternoon. Partly sunny skies combined with a west-southwesterly breeze to drive readings to well-above average levels. Highs for the day did fall short of our records, which are 99-degrees for Tuesday’s date. Overnight, a cool front will be approaching the state from the west. With southwesterly winds holding ahead of the front, lows overnight will stay in the 70s for most areas.
A few showers and thundershowers will be possible through Wednesday. The front that will move across lower Michigan doesn’t have a ton of moisture with it, so some of us won’t see any rain at all. It’s timing will also limit the potential for strong storms. Winds will become westerly, and will be a little bit stronger – up to 20 mph. High temperatures for the day will surround the 90-degree mark across the ABC12 viewing area.
Behind the front, temperatures aren’t going to be much cooler for Thursday and Friday. With mostly sunny skies and westerly winds, high temperatures Thursday will range from the upper 80s, to around 90. Friday will begin with bright sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase a bit. Even so, highs will still manage to surround 90 once again. On ABC12 News, we'll walk you through our chances for some rain this weekend. - JR