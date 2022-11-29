 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts
of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

**** Wednesday is an Alert Day for Very Strong Winds ****

Temperatures Tuesday pushed to above average levels even as lots of clouds held for the day. South-southeasterly winds increased through the day, and that trend will continue on through the night. As a result, our readings will continue to climb into the wee hours of Wednesday - even as some rain falls.

As a cold front moves off to our east, the showers will shut down during the wee hours of our Wednesday, and our winds will shift to the west. Sustained winds will increase to 20 to 30mph, with gusts expected to be in the 40mph range during the day. For that reason, we have designated Wednesday as an "Alert Day."

High temperatures in the 40s Wednesday will come very early in the morning. By midday, temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark. Thursday will be brighter and quieter, but winds will be picking up again for Friday and Saturday as the next storm system moves in from the west. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if that storm will be bringing rain or snow with it. - JR

