JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

**** Wednesday is an Alert Day for Very Strong Winds ****
Temperatures Tuesday pushed to above average levels even as lots of clouds held for the day. South-southeasterly winds increased through the day, and that trend will continue on through the night. As a result, our readings will continue to climb into the wee hours of Wednesday - even as some rain falls.
As a cold front moves off to our east, the showers will shut down during the wee hours of our Wednesday, and our winds will shift to the west. Sustained winds will increase to 20 to 30mph, with gusts expected to be in the 40mph range during the day. For that reason, we have designated Wednesday as an "Alert Day."
High temperatures in the 40s Wednesday will come very early in the morning. By midday, temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark. Thursday will be brighter and quieter, but winds will be picking up again for Friday and Saturday as the next storm system moves in from the west. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if that storm will be bringing rain or snow with it. - JR