JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Temperatures moved easily into the 70s once again Tuesday. Sunshine early in the day helped give readings a nice jumpstart. During the afternoon, clouds increased across Mid-Michigan as a cool front approached from the west. Overnight, as the front works its way across lower Michigan, we will expect some widespread rain.
Temperatures early Wednesday morning will settle into the lower, to middle 50s. From there, temperatures will be steady to slowly falling for the rest of the day. Wednesday will begin with rain, but the pattern will come to an end as the front moves off to our east. Temperatures will be in the 40s by dinnertime.
We will be getting back into sunshine for the late-week period. High temperatures Thursday will range from the lower, to middle 50s, which is just a skosh below average. Friday's highs will be back up to around the 60-degree mark. On ABC12 News we'll talk modest warming for the weekend. - JR