JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Some of us woke up to a little bit of fog Tuesday morning, but otherwise we had a nice bright start to our day. As promised, some cloud cover developed for the afternoon, and a few of the thicker ones tried to spit out a few drops of rain. Partly cloudy to fair skies are expected overnight and our temperatures will settle to “normal” levels in the upper 50s early Wednesday morning.
The brightest skies we will see Wednesday will come early in the day. Some cloud cover is likely to billow up again during the afternoon. There will be a better chance of some showers popping up too, but not all of us will see them. Winds will be light, blowing in from the west. We should see enough sunshine to push temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s.
A few showers and thundershowers will be possible Thursday as a cool front moves across lower Michigan. The rain won’t be day-long but we could see a few heavy downpours with a couple of rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, we should get to enjoy pleasant conditions Friday and Saturday. The clouds will break up Friday, while Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will surround the 80-degree mark. We'll have your complete weekend outlook on ABC12 News. - JR