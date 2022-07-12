JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

The cool front that supported some showers, thundershowers, and even a severe thunderstorm that caused damage across the far southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, is now off to our east. Behind it, comfortable air is filtering into Mid-Michigan from the northwest. A few more showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible again during the late-night period. Low temperatures across our area will range from the 50s, to around 60.
Wednesday will be another very pleasant day for us as far as temperatures are concerned. Highs for the day are expected to be primarily in the 70s as a light northerly wind prevails. We will have partly sunny conditions overall for the day, but we will also carry a chance of some showers. The best chance of seeing some drops of rain will come early in the day, but nothing widespread or particularly heavy is expected.
Thursday and Friday are shaping up beautifully. Thursday will feature bright sunshine for much of the day, along with light northerly breezes. High temperatures will again be primarily in the 70s, with a few spots touching 80. A little more cloud cover is expected Friday, but with winds shifting in from the south, highs should move back into the lower 80s, which is right where we should be. On ABC12 News, we'll let you know if we'll be able to keep the great weather going through the weekend. - JR