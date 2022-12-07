JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Some sunshine did manage to filter through the clouds in some parts of Mid-Michigan Wednesday, but for others of us, it was another dreary kind of day. Regardless, temperatures once again managed to sneak into the 40s across most of the area. Overnight, we'll have sky conditions ranging from mostly, to partly cloudy.
Thursday will begin with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s, which is just about right for this time of the year. Overall, we'll have a little bit of a brighter sky across the ABC12 viewing area as a whole. Winds will be blowing in off of Lake Huron at a light pace, holding readings in the 30s for the day.
Friday will start out dry, but it looks like we'll have a wet snow developing during the afternoon. The southern parts of the area may even see a little rain mix in. There will be a chance of seeing some light accumulation, but it should be mainly on grassy areas. We'll keep an eye on it. On ABC12 News we'll take you through the weekend. - JR