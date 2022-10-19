 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the west
with gusts up to 26 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

It was deja vu all over again in the weather department Wednesday as we saw a repeat performance of what Mother Nature dished up for us Monday and Tuesday.  Overnight, we may see some breaks in the clouds so temperatures early Thursday morning will be a skosh lower than what we've seen the past couple of nights.  Scattered, light showers are expected to continue.

We will see a few minor improvements in our overall weather picture for Thursday.  While a few lingering rain/snow showers will be possible, we should manage to squeeze in a little sunshine.  The limited sunlight should be enough to help our temperatures approach the 50-degree mark.  Also, winds will be clocking-back to the southwest, while wind speeds drop off a little bit.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will be a whole new weather ballgame.  Brighter skies will combine with increasing south-southwesterly winds to push temperatures onward and upward.  High temperatures Friday should make a move back into the 60s.  We'll have a good shot at seeing some 70-degree readings for Saturday, Sunday and Monday too.  We'll give you the chances for rain during the weekend on ABC12 News.   -  JR

