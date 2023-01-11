 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day Friday for the Thumb ***

Wednesday brought some peeks of sunshine to some of us, while others picked up some drops of rain.  High temperatures for the day ranged from the 30s, to lower 40s.  With mostly cloudy skies holding for the night, temperatures aren't likely to move very much.  For the start of our Thursday, readings will range from the 30s, to around 40.

Thursday will be yet another gray day.  With winds shifting in from the north early in the day, it is likely that our warmest temperatures will be recorded in the morning.  The morning commute will be fine, but we are expecting a rain/snow mix to develop for the afternoon.  By evening, it will change over to snow showers.  The incoming storm will be most impactful across the southeastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, as well as the Thumb Region.

We are going to continue to designate Friday as an "Alert Day" for the Thumb Region.  The combination of some light accumulations of snow - possibly enhanced by a strong wind off of Lake Huron, temperatures holding nearly steady in the upper 20s, and with northerly winds gusting to near 30mph, travel conditions may become difficult at times.

For the rest of the ABC12 viewing area, a few slippery roads will be possible Friday with a chance of scattered, light snow showers or flurries.  Strong northerly winds will hold temperatures pretty steady at around 30-degrees.  We will all get into brighter skies for Saturday as highs for the day sneak through the lower 30s.  We'll have the complete holiday weekend forecast on ABC12 News.   - JR

