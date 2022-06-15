JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures early Wednesday morning started in the middle, to upper 60s. Bright sunshine and south-southwesterly winds quickly drove readings through the 80s, and on into record territory in the 90s during the afternoon. All the while, humidity levels became oppressive at times and our Heat Index topped the 100-degree mark. Overnight, a cool front will work its way across lower Michigan, so some showers and thundershowers will be possible. Not everyone will see some rain.
As the front moves off to our east, a few showers may linger early in the morning. The trend will be for our skies to brighten up again as brisk westerly winds prevail. Temperatures in the morning will surround 70-degrees. With our brighter afternoon skies, highs will range from the middle, to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be a skosh lower than what we had to deal with Wednesday.
Friday and Saturday are shaping up beautifully. We will have lots of sunshine, and temperature/humidity combinations will be just fine. High temperatures Friday will be near 80-degrees, while Saturday will feature readings in the lower, to middle 70s. A few showers will be possible Sunday, but don’t expect a washout. We will have some sunshine from time-to-time as highs again stay comfortably in the 70s for Fathers’ Day. We're tracking more heat headed our way for next week on ABC12 News. - JR