...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Humid Overnight With Some Thunderstorms...

Temperatures early Wednesday morning started in the middle, to upper 60s. Bright sunshine and south-southwesterly winds quickly drove readings through the 80s, and on into record territory in the 90s during the afternoon. All the while, humidity levels became oppressive at times and our Heat Index topped the 100-degree mark. Overnight, a cool front will work its way across lower Michigan, so some showers and thundershowers will be possible. Not everyone will see some rain.

As the front moves off to our east, a few showers may linger early in the morning. The trend will be for our skies to brighten up again as brisk westerly winds prevail. Temperatures in the morning will surround 70-degrees. With our brighter afternoon skies, highs will range from the middle, to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be a skosh lower than what we had to deal with Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up beautifully. We will have lots of sunshine, and temperature/humidity combinations will be just fine. High temperatures Friday will be near 80-degrees, while Saturday will feature readings in the lower, to middle 70s. A few showers will be possible Sunday, but don’t expect a washout. We will have some sunshine from time-to-time as highs again stay comfortably in the 70s for Fathers’ Day.  We're tracking more heat headed our way for next week on ABC12 News.  - JR

