Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

**** Alert Day Continues Through the Evening ****

Weather conditions turned in a hurry Wednesday as a strong cold front raced across lower Michigan.  High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 40s to middle 50s, and those numbers were recorded between 2am and 5am.  Six to seven hours later, readings hovered near freezing with westerly winds gusting into the 40mph range.

The front supported some rain, but the pattern quickly changed to scattered snow showers and flurries as temperatures quickly dropped.  Overnight, the flurries will fade away as winds gradually diminish.  Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s.  Wind chills will be in the single digits at times.

Thursday will be brighter and less windy, but highs will stay in the 30s for the first day of December.  Southerly winds will increase Friday, so highs will make a move back into the 40s.  Our next storm system will move across lower Michigan Friday night.  It will bring some light rain, and another round of strong, gusty winds.  We'll tell you how long the storm will be hanging around on ABC12 News.   - JR

