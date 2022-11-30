JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

**** Alert Day Continues Through the Evening ****
Weather conditions turned in a hurry Wednesday as a strong cold front raced across lower Michigan. High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 40s to middle 50s, and those numbers were recorded between 2am and 5am. Six to seven hours later, readings hovered near freezing with westerly winds gusting into the 40mph range.
The front supported some rain, but the pattern quickly changed to scattered snow showers and flurries as temperatures quickly dropped. Overnight, the flurries will fade away as winds gradually diminish. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times.
Thursday will be brighter and less windy, but highs will stay in the 30s for the first day of December. Southerly winds will increase Friday, so highs will make a move back into the 40s. Our next storm system will move across lower Michigan Friday night. It will bring some light rain, and another round of strong, gusty winds. We'll tell you how long the storm will be hanging around on ABC12 News. - JR