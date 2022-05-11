JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Mid-Michigan saw quite a bit of cloud cover for the better part of the day. A few thunderstorms hit parts of the ABC12 viewing area pretty hard – Isabella County included. Other parts of our area didn’t see a drop of rain. The clouds and lingering showers will gradually fade away tonight. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will settle into the 50s. That’s cooler than what we had Wednesday morning, but still a good bit above the average, which is right around 45-degrees.
Brighter skies will make a return for Thursday and Friday. Overall, Thursday will be a partly sunny day. Friday should turn out to be mostly sunny. The sunshine, in combination with a mostly southerly wind, will push temperatures to summertime levels. High temperatures for those two days will range from the lower, to middle 80s. Our “normal” high is now 68-degrees.
A cool front will make a move across lower Michigan this weekend. As a result, we will see the chance of rain return to the forecast. I think Saturday will start out dry, with showers and thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue on through Saturday night. Sunday will feature some sun, but we will continue to carry at least a chance of scattered showers. On ABC12 News, we'll let you know what will happen to our temperatures behind the front. - JR