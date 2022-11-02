JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another spectacular autumn day across Mid-Michigan. Some light fog early in the morning gave way to bright sunshine, light southerly breezes, and temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon. Overnight, fair skies will once again hold, and low temperatures will stay in the 40s for most of us. Our "normal" low is 35-degrees.
As we close-out the workweek, we will be seeing a little more cloud cover filter in. It will be mainly high-level stuff for Thursday, but thicker clouds are expected for Friday. And in general, the northern parts of the area will see the thickest clouds Friday. Even as the clouds increase, temperatures will remain warm - holding near 70.
Some showers will be possible this weekend, but for right now it looks like it should be a relatively quick hit. Saturday will begin dry, but some showers will develop later in the day as a cool front moves into the state. Behind the front, the showers will end, and we should get back into some sunshine to end the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what will happen to our temperatures behind the front. - JR