JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

It was all about the sunshine Wednesday. Where it did shine for a bit, temperatures managed to pop into the lower 80s. Where mostly cloudy skies held for the day, temperatures stayed in the 70s. Some showers were scattered around the landscape too, but not everyone benefitted. Partly cloudy skies will hold overnight, and a few showers will remain a possibility. Lowest temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the 60s.
Spotty showers will linger through our Thursday morning, but don’t cancel any plans. Skies should manage to brighten up for the afternoon as winds from the west increase in speed a bit. Maximum speeds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range from late morning, on through the afternoon. Overall, skies will turn out to be partly sunny for the day. Highs across Mid-Michigan will generally be through the lower 80s.
For Friday and the weekend, the weather should be terrific. Friday will be quite comfortable, with highs surrounding 80. While I can’t rule out a couple of sprinkles for the afternoon, most of us will stay dry. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and very bright. Highs Saturday will be right at “normal” levels on light westerly breezes. Sunday will see highs push to above-average levels as winds clock-back to the southwest. On ABC12 News we'll see how high the mercury may climb. - JR