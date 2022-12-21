 Skip to main content
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday's sunshine early in the day must have been Mother Nature's way of softening us up ahead of our incoming winter storm.  Travel conditions will remain fine across Mid-Michigan through Thursday morning, even as the clouds thicken up.  Temperatures overnight will be steady to slowly rising.

*** Alert Days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ***

While Thursday morning's drive will be fine, weather conditions will be changing in a big way into the evening hours.  Snow will be developing for the northern and western parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  For the southern parts, and for the Thumb, the pattern will begin as a wintry mix.  By midnight or so, everyone will be looking at accumulating snowfall.  Once the snow starts, we'll have to deal with it right on into Saturday morning.  For Saturday afternoon and Sunday, we'll have off & on snow showers.

While the snow accumulates, the bigger deal may be that winds Friday will gust to around 50mph from time-to-time.  The combination of the strong winds and snow will result in Blizzard conditions across parts of lower Michigan.  The strong winds may also cause minor damage and power outages.  As the wind whips, our temperatures will take a big tumble and windchill values will drop to subzero levels.

On ABC12 News we'll continue to track this developing storm, and we'll update our potential snowfall.   - JR

