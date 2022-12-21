JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday's sunshine early in the day must have been Mother Nature's way of softening us up ahead of our incoming winter storm. Travel conditions will remain fine across Mid-Michigan through Thursday morning, even as the clouds thicken up. Temperatures overnight will be steady to slowly rising.
*** Alert Days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ***
While Thursday morning's drive will be fine, weather conditions will be changing in a big way into the evening hours. Snow will be developing for the northern and western parts of the ABC12 viewing area. For the southern parts, and for the Thumb, the pattern will begin as a wintry mix. By midnight or so, everyone will be looking at accumulating snowfall. Once the snow starts, we'll have to deal with it right on into Saturday morning. For Saturday afternoon and Sunday, we'll have off & on snow showers.
While the snow accumulates, the bigger deal may be that winds Friday will gust to around 50mph from time-to-time. The combination of the strong winds and snow will result in Blizzard conditions across parts of lower Michigan. The strong winds may also cause minor damage and power outages. As the wind whips, our temperatures will take a big tumble and windchill values will drop to subzero levels.
On ABC12 News we'll continue to track this developing storm, and we'll update our potential snowfall. - JR