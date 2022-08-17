JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

It was déjà vu all over again in the weather department Wednesday, with Mother Nature dishing up nearly identical conditions to those we enjoyed Tuesday. We had clear skies early, and then some clouds with spotty showers for the afternoon. The showers and clouds will fade away through our Wednesday evening, and we will once again be left with fair skies and comfortable temperatures for the overnight period.
Thursday won’t be entirely different, but it will be a bit warmer. The day will begin with mostly sunny skies and “normal” temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will once again billow up during the afternoon as high temperatures push to above-average levels. The range will be from the lower, to middle 80s. Winds will be light and variable, and a few more showers may pop up, but most of us will stay dry.
High temperatures Friday will “cruise” through the 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies, and with light southwesterly breezes. Saturday will begin dry too, but we will have increasing chances for some rain as the day wears on. Highs will, once again, move easily into the 80s. Sunday will see highs drop back into the 70s as more cloud cover holds for the day. We will also have a better chance of rain and thundershowers for the area as a whole. We'll tell you how long the rain may linger into next week on ABC12 News. - JR