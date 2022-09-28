JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

While lots of clouds lingered across Mid-Michigan Wednesday, we only saw a few showers dotting the landscape through the day. There were some peeks of sunshine, but northerly winds once again kept temperatures in the 50s for the day. The clouds will move out overnight, and light northerly winds will continue. This combination will result in some patchy frost in some areas early Thursday morning.
Temperatures will begin in the 30s early Thursday morning. Bright sunshine and light & variable wind conditions will combine to help readings recover pretty well for the afternoon. Highs for the day will be generally in the lower 60s. Thursday night's lows will again settle into the 30s, while more bright sunshine will push temperatures farther into the 60s for Friday afternoon.
The weekend will be dry, but we will see the return of more cloud cover. The clouds will be coming at us from the southeast and east as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up along the Atlantic seaboard. Temperatures for the weekend will stay in the 60s for the most part, although a few spots away from Lake Huron could sneak into the very low 70s. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we might next need our umbrellas. - JR