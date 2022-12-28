JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

For the first time in nearly a week, temperatures pushed past the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon. We did manage to see a little bit of sunshine here and there, but it was really the brisk south-southwesterly wind that drove temperatures upward. Clouds and south-southwesterly winds will continue overnight, so lows will be in the 30s early Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a gray day but temperatures will continue to climb nonetheless. It will again be the south-southwesterly wind that will drive temperatures out of the 30s, and into the 40s for the afternoon. Lots of clouds and even some showers are expected Friday. Even so, highs Friday may touch 50 in some parts of Mid-Michigan.
Saturday will be noticeably cooler as winds shift in from the northeast. There will be a chance of rain for most of us for the final day of 2022, but the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area may end up with a rain/snow mix. Roads will be mainly damp for those heading out to ring in the new year Saturday evening. We'll have your complete holiday weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR