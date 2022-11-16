JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

It was very much a wintry setting across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. There were some slushy, slippery roads in some areas for the morning drive, and then some enhanced snow showers in the Thumb during the afternoon. The flakes will fade overnight, and some breaks in the clouds will develop. Lows early Thursday morning will be in the 20s.
Thursday will begin quietly, and with some sunshine in some areas. Any sunshine we see will be short-lived as a new batch of snow showers heads our way. By late morning, we will be back to mostly cloudy skies. Light Snow showers are likely for the afternoon. Highs will be above freezing, so most of our roads will stay just wet.
Behind Thursday's snow showers, wind speeds will increase and temperatures will fall. High temperatures for Friday and the weekend will only surround the 30-degree mark, while "feels like" readings dip into the teens. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if more scattered snow showers and flurries will accompany the colder air. - JR