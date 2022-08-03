JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Heat and humidity returned to Mid-Michigan Wednesday on strong southwesterly winds. We did have a wide range of temperatures during the afternoon, but all of us had to deal with sticky conditions. Highest readings did move into the 90s in some areas. Strong thunderstorms developed during the day, and the activity will linger through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the ABC12 viewing area until 9pm.
Gusty winds, some hail, and torrential rains will remain possible through the evening. Some parts of the area have already seen more than an inch of rainfall. While the intensity of the storms will diminish later this evening, showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will linger into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will surround the 80-degree mark, and humidity levels will remain on the “high” side.
A few showers will even remain a possibility for the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area early Friday. For the afternoon, we will be into some sunshine with an easterly breeze. The winds will shift back in from the southwest again Saturday, so high temperatures will cruise through the 80s, on into the 90s with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be another really warm one too. By the end of the day a new batch of rain will be moving in from the northwest. We'll track rain chances into next week on ABC12 News. - JR