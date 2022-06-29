JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures Wednesday morning started out surrounding the 60-degree mark – a far cry from the record-low 40s we experienced Tuesday morning. Clouds and some lingering showers early in the day gave way to some sunshine for the afternoon, but temperatures stayed in the 70s for the most part as northerly winds held for the afternoon. We will see lots of stars tonight as winds gradually shift in from the southeast. Lows Thursday morning will again surround 60.
A good bit of sunshine and south-southwesterly winds will get us back into some summertime heat Thursday. Temperatures will already be moving through the middle 80s by midday, and high temperatures will range from the upper 80s, to lower 90s. The day will begin with fair skies, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon as the next cool front makes a move toward the Lakes from the northwest.
Friday will bring more cloud cover and some scattered showers to Mid-Michigan. The showers won’t be all that heavy and they won’t last all day, but the day isn’t going to be a very pretty one. Highs Friday will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. The holiday weekend will be warmer with highs primarily in the lower, to middle 80s. On ABC12 News, we'll let you know if any rain will spoil our holiday plans. - JR