JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Inner Saginaw Bay...

At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers, capable of producing
winds to up 30 knots. These showers were located along a line
extending from 8 nm northeast of Pinconning to 20 nm southwest of The
Mouth Of The Saginaw River, moving northeast at 50 knots.

showers will be near,
The Mouth Of The Saginaw River and Bay City Liberty Harbor around
600 PM EDT.
Quanicassee around 605 PM EDT.
Sebewaing around 620 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 30 knots, locally higher waves,
and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately
until these storms pass.

This showers will likely produce winds up to 30 knots, and could pose
a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually
be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters
should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...Gusty winds out ahead of the main line of showers will impact
portions of western Oakland, Shiawassee, Livingston, Genesee and
Washtenaw Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 524 PM EDT, gustier winds around or in excess of 40 mph have been
observed out ahead of the main line of showers that currently
extends from Marion Springs to Marshall. Additional stronger wind
gusts are possible as the line itself crosses the area.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Clio, Mount Morris and Crossroads Village around 530 PM EDT.
Otisville around 535 PM EDT.
Otter Lake around 540 PM EDT.
Ann Arbor and Saline around 550 PM EDT.
Dixboro around 600 PM EDT.
Ypsilanti around 605 PM EDT.
Salem around 610 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Whittaker,
Plainfield, Rankin, Hudson Mills Metropark, Holly State Recreation
Area, Commerce, Delhi Mills, Pleasant Lake, Rose Center and Conway
Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

We had a healthy dose of rain across Mid-Michigan Wednesday, but the day wasn't a total washout.  In between the raindrops, some of us managed to see a few peaks of sunshine, and all of us saw temperatures well into the 60s.  As a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan this evening, more showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will be noticeably chillier across the ABC12 viewing area.  Highs Thursday and Friday will be mainly in the 50s, and that will even be with a little bit of sunshine now and then.  Some scattered, generally light, showers will continue to be a possibility, so make sure you keep your umbrella at the ready.

The weekend shouldn't be too much different.  We will have some sunshine each day, but we can't rule out a few more showers either.  High temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, but look for another push of chilly air for the start of the week.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some flakes of snow may mix with our drops of rain.   - JR

