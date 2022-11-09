JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. We began the day with a hint of frost in some areas, but bright sunshine and southerly breezes pushed temperatures to above-average levels for the afternoon. We will have some clouds this evening, but lots of starlight is expected for the overnight period.
Temperatures Thursday morning will begin surrounding the 50-degree mark. That is our "normal" high temperature for this time of the year. With more sunshine, and with a stronger southerly wind, temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely top 70-degree in most corners of the ABC12 viewing area.
Friday will feature more clouds as a cold front moves across lower Michigan. The front may support a few rain showers, but the bigger deal will be the winds shifting to the northwest during the afternoon. That wind shift will drop our temperatures quite a bit for the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any snow will accompany the colder air. - JR