JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan.  We began the day with a hint of frost in some areas, but bright sunshine and southerly breezes pushed temperatures to above-average levels for the afternoon.  We will have some clouds this evening, but lots of starlight is expected for the overnight period.

Temperatures Thursday morning will begin surrounding the 50-degree mark.  That is our "normal" high temperature for this time of the year.  With more sunshine, and with a stronger southerly wind, temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely top 70-degree in most corners of the ABC12 viewing area.

Friday will feature more clouds as a cold front moves across lower Michigan.  The front may support a few rain showers, but the bigger deal will be the winds shifting to the northwest during the afternoon.  That wind shift will drop our temperatures quite a bit for the weekend.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any snow will accompany the colder air.   - JR

