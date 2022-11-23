JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

After a hint of fog in some areas early Wednesday morning, the day turned out to be terrific. Sunshine and light southerly breezes combined to drive temperatures to above-average levels in many parts of Mid-Michigan. A few spots saw the mercury top the 50-degree mark. Overnight, with fair skies, lows will range from the 20s, to lower 30s.
A little bit of fog may again greet drivers early Thursday morning. Beyond that, we should have a good bit of sunshine to begin our Thanksgiving Day. The trend will be for the clouds to increase through the day as high temperatures cruise through the 40s, and into the 50s in many areas. By the end of the day, some rain showers will be moving in.
Scattered showers expected Thursday night may linger into early Friday morning. The trend for the day, however, will be for our skies to brighten up nicely for the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the 40s. On ABC12 News we'll walk you through the rest of the holiday weekend. - JR