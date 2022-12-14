JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day for Tonight and Thursday Morning ***
Wednesday brought us the calm before the winter storm. Gray skies and easterly winds held our temperatures in the 30s for the day. Overnight, as what's left of that potent winter storm moves in, wind speeds will increase and a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will overspread Mid-Michigan. Temperatures overnight will hold pretty steady, if not rise a bit.
Thursday morning's drive will be slippery in some parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Right now it looks like the US 10 corridor and points north may see the worst of it. There will be a chance of some snow and ice accumulation in those areas. The southern parts of the area will be seeing mainly rain. Strongest wind gusts will be near 40mph.
The bulk of the wintry mix will move out of the area by about midday Thursday. Highs for the day will be up at around the 40-degree mark. Behind the storm, we will get colder into, and through, the weekend. We will also have a good bit of wind and scattered snow showers Friday through Sunday as the lake-effect snow machine gets revved up a bit. Next week is looking wintry too. More on that on ABC12 News. - JR