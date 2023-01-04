JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

To say that Wednesday was a dreary day, would certainly be an understatement. The combination of low visibility from some fog, and damp or wet roads due to showers and drizzle definitely slowed traffic down from time-to-time. Overnight, the lingering drops will change over to some flakes as some colder air moves in Mid-Michigan.
Travellers can expect to see scattered snow showers across the ABC12 viewing area Thursday. Even so, road conditions should remain pretty good right on through the day as temperatures hold above the freezing mark. With a light southwesterly breeze prevailing for the day, temperatures won't move very much from morning to afternoon.
Our "normal" high temperature is now 31-degrees. Highs for the next few days will continue to run above that number. Friday will feature a few sprinkles and/or flurries, but skies should be a little brighter for Saturday. On ABC12 News we'll have the complete weekend forecast.