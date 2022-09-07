JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

We had no surprises in the weather department Wednesday. While below-average temperatures and a little bit of fog began the day, bright sunshine drove readings well through the 70s for the afternoon. For tonight and tomorrow, Mother Nature just may give us an encore performance. Tonight with mostly clear skies, light and variable winds, and a hint of fog in some spots, lows early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark.
As was the case Wednesday, any fog that forms will quickly burn off Thursday morning. That will leave us with lots of sunshine again for the afternoon. More of the same looks to be likely for Friday too! Highs Thursday will surround 80 with light and variable winds holding through the day. Friday will feature a light southerly wind that will push temperatures through the 80s. Our “normal” high is now 76-degrees.
Saturday is still looking pretty good at this time. Bright sunshine is expected to begin he day, but the clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. By the end of the day, scattered showers will be developing. Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy setting for the day, and scattered showers will be a good bet. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. - JR