JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday began with bright sunshine and below-average temperatures in the 40s. As a storm system moved across the Lower Lakes, our clouds increased and some showers developed. Pockets of rain will continue to work across the area through the better part of the night. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too. With the clouds acting like a blanket, low temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the 50s.
A few lingering showers will be possible early Thursday morning, but most of us will be dry to begin the day. With partly sunny skies and light westerly winds prevailing, high temperatures for the day will generally be in the lower 70s. That is a skosh below average, but it is certainly in the comfort zone. A few more showers or thundershowers will pop up during the afternoon and evening, but not all of us will see them.
We’ll have partly sunny skies again for Friday. Highs will make a move into the middle 70s on light southwest to westerly winds. A few isolated showers or sprinkles may pop up during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Saturday is shaping up very nicely at this point, while Sunday will bring a chance of showers – especially early in the day. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the middle 70s, which is right where we should be. We'll tell you when we'll be getting back into some summertime heat on ABC12 News. - JR