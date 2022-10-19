JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

It was deja vu all over again in the weather department Wednesday as we saw a repeat performance of what Mother Nature dished up for us Monday and Tuesday. Overnight, we may see some breaks in the clouds so temperatures early Thursday morning will be a skosh lower than what we've seen the past couple of nights. Scattered, light showers are expected to continue.
We will see a few minor improvements in our overall weather picture for Thursday. While a few lingering rain/snow showers will be possible, we should manage to squeeze in a little sunshine. The limited sunlight should be enough to help our temperatures approach the 50-degree mark. Also, winds will be clocking-back to the southwest, while wind speeds drop off a little bit.
The Friday through Sunday stretch will be a whole new weather ballgame. Brighter skies will combine with increasing south-southwesterly winds to push temperatures onward and upward. High temperatures Friday should make a move back into the 60s. We'll have a good shot at seeing some 70-degree readings for Saturday, Sunday and Monday too. We'll look at our rain chances for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR