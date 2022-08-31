JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Delightful weather conditions held across our area Wednesday, giving Mid-Michiganders a chance to continue to clean up and dry out from the storms that rolled across the state Monday. Westerly breezes were a bit frisky again, but keep in mind that a good wind helps to dry things out. With clear skies and light & variable wind conditions expected overnight, low temperatures early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark, which is just a bit below average.
The first day of the new month will be a dandy too. Bright sunshine and a kinder, gentler breeze from the southwest will help temperatures recover very nicely. Highs for the afternoon should manage to sneak past 80. The average high for the first day of September is 78-degrees. Friday will be a bit warmer even as clouds increase a bit. High temperatures for the day will move well through the 80s.
A cool front will drop into our area on Saturday. It will support more clouds and some scattered showers. Don’t cancel your plans though, we aren’t looking at a day-long or heavy rain pattern. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s as the front moves though, but behind it temperatures will retreat into the 70s for Sunday and Labor Day. We'll have the complete holiday weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR