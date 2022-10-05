 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the north
with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 2 AM EDT Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Even with a little more cloud cover filtering in for the day, Wednesday was another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures began the day in the 40s, and moved into the 70s for the afternoon, courtesy of a light west-southwesterly wind. The clouds will continue to increase overnight as southwesterly winds hold. Lows early Thursday morning will range from the 40s, to very low 50s.

Some peeks of sun will be possible early Thursday morning, but skies will become overcast by around midday. Some showers will develop into, and through, the afternoon as a cold front moves southeastward across lower Michigan. Highs for the day will range from the 60s, to lower 70s ahead of the showers. By the end of the day, winds will be shifting in from the north behind the front.

Brisk northerly winds may stir up some sprinkles Friday, but we will get back into some sunshine. Highs Friday will drop back some twenty degrees from Thursday's readings, ultimately surrounding the 50-degree mark. Skies will brighten up further for the weekend, and winds will clock-back to the west. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if that will help warm us back up. - JR

