JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Even with a little more cloud cover filtering in for the day, Wednesday was another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures began the day in the 40s, and moved into the 70s for the afternoon, courtesy of a light west-southwesterly wind. The clouds will continue to increase overnight as southwesterly winds hold. Lows early Thursday morning will range from the 40s, to very low 50s.
Some peeks of sun will be possible early Thursday morning, but skies will become overcast by around midday. Some showers will develop into, and through, the afternoon as a cold front moves southeastward across lower Michigan. Highs for the day will range from the 60s, to lower 70s ahead of the showers. By the end of the day, winds will be shifting in from the north behind the front.
Brisk northerly winds may stir up some sprinkles Friday, but we will get back into some sunshine. Highs Friday will drop back some twenty degrees from Thursday's readings, ultimately surrounding the 50-degree mark. Skies will brighten up further for the weekend, and winds will clock-back to the west. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if that will help warm us back up. - JR