JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
34 knots from the west with gusts up to 51 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 7 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO
4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic
power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into
the weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and
Sunday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring
additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday's sunshine early in the day must have been Mother Nature's way of softening us up ahead of our incoming winter storm. Travel conditions will remain fine across Mid-Michigan through Thursday morning, even as the clouds thicken up. Temperatures overnight will be steady to slowly rising.

*** Alert Days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ***

While Thursday morning's drive will be fine, weather conditions will be changing in a big way into the evening hours. Snow will be developing for the northern and western parts of the ABC12 viewing area. For the southern parts, and for the Thumb, the pattern will begin as a wintry mix. By midnight or so, everyone will be looking at accumulating snowfall. Once the snow starts, we'll have to deal with it right on into Saturday morning. For Saturday afternoon and Sunday, we'll have off & on snow showers.

While the snow accumulates, the bigger deal may be that winds Friday will gust to around 50mph from time-to-time. The combination of the strong winds and snow will result in Blizzard conditions across parts of lower Michigan. The strong winds may also cause minor damage and power outages. As the wind whips, our temperatures will take a big tumble and windchill values will drop to subzero levels.

On ABC12 News we'll continue to track this developing storm, and we'll update our potential snowfall. - JR

