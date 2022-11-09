JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. We began the day with a hint of frost in some areas, but bright sunshine and southerly breezes pushed temperatures to above-average levels for the afternoon. We will see lots of starlight for the overnight period, but temperatures will stay mild as southerly winds hold.
Temperatures Thursday morning will begin surrounding the 50-degree mark. That is our "normal" high temperature for this time of the year. With more sunshine, and with a stronger southerly wind, temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely top 70-degree in most corners of the ABC12 viewing area.
Friday will feature more clouds as a cold front moves across lower Michigan. The front may support a few rain showers, but the bigger deal will be the winds shifting to the northwest during the afternoon. That wind shift will drop our temperatures quite a bit for the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any snow will accompany the colder air. - JR