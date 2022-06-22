JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

You may not have noticed, but a cool front moved across lower Michigan early Wednesday morning. While it did support some clouds overnight, it did not produce any rainfall as it moved across Mid-Michigan. Behind the front, winds shifted in from the northwest and slightly cooler, less humid air moved in overhead. As a result, we had a gorgeous, comfortable Wednesday afternoon. Fair skies will hold overnight and low temperatures will dip into the 50s early Thursday morning.
Spectacular weather conditions are setting up for Thursday. Bright sunshine, light northerly winds, low humidity levels, and comfortable temperatures all adds up to a weather “grand slam.” High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is right where we should be. More sunshine is slated for Friday too. The difference will be the winds, which will shift back to the southwest. Just on that shift in the wind direction, highs will move back through the 80s.
The weekend may not turn out to be entirely rain-free, but overall it is shaping up pretty well. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and winds blowing in from the south-southwest. Highs will range from the 80s, to lower 90s. Another cool front will move across the state Saturday night. This will bring us a chance of some rain and a few thundershowers. The pattern will linger through Sunday morning, but we should get back into some sunshine for the afternoon. We'll have your complete forecast through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR