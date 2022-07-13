JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Lots of clouds and some wet roads greeted Mid-Michiganders Wednesday morning. The showers were very light in most areas, but some heavier rainfall was recorded in the central parts of the ABC12 viewing area stretching from Isabella county, through the Great Lake Bay Region. The highest totals were up near an inch in a few spots. The trend will be for the skies to clear overnight. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark.
Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be beautiful days. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a light north, to northeasterly breeze prevailing. Highs will be in the 70s, to around 80, but it will be a bit cooler in the Thumb and near Lake Huron. Friday will see a few more clouds drift in overhead, but winds will turn in from the south. This will allow many more places to see highs in the lower 80s, which is right where we should be.
Clouds will be on the increase Saturday as a new batch of rain approaches from the northwest. The northern parts of the area may see some rain move in late in the day. There will be a better chance of some rain and thundershowers from Saturday night, on through Sunday. Having said that, Sunday does not look like a washout at this point. On ABC12 News we'll have a look at our rainfall chances for next week too. - JR