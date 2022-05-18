JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

The weather across Mid-Michigan Wednesday wasn’t very pretty at all. Clouds, showers, and an easterly component to the wind all combined to hold temperatures pretty steady in the lower, to middle 50s through the day. Keep in mind that our “normal” high temperature is now 70-degrees. All lingering showers and drizzle will end tonight, and the clouds will start to break up late. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s.
A quick recovery in temperatures and our overall weather picture is expected for Thursday. Overall, we will have a partly sunny setting for the day. Winds will probably top out at 10 to 15 mph, with the direction in from the west-southwest. Temperatures will respond nicely by pushing to near the 70-degree mark by midday. Highest readings for the afternoon will range from the middle, to upper 70s.
Friday will be even warmer. Highs for the day will likely make a move through the 80s. We will begin the day with some sunshine, but there is a chance for some thunderstorms to develop as a cool front makes a move toward us later in the day. We have designated Friday as an “Alert Day” for that thunderstorm potential. The weather system responsible for Friday’s storms may not be in a hurry to move out, so more rain looks to be a good bet for the weekend. We'll tell you if the weekend will be a washout on ABC12 News. - JR