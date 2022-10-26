JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Warm temperatures and rain early Wednesday were swept away by a cool front that turned our winds to northwest. Lingering showers ended by dinnertime and the clouds began to break up. For the late-night period, temperatures will settle into the low 30s as clouds continue to clear out.
It'll be back to bright sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Chilly temperatures Thursday morning will recover pretty well, but will ultimately fall short of our average high of 56-degrees Thursday afternoon. More sunshine is expected for Friday, and temperatures should be a skosh warmer as winds turn in from the southeast during the day.
Modest warming will continue into the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday should manage to sneak into the 60s. Saturday will once again feature bright sunshine, while Sunday will see clouds increasing across Mid-Michigan. By Sunday evening, a few showers will be approaching us from the south. On ABC12 News we'll take a look at that all important forecast for Halloween. - JR